Rams spoil Rio men’s volleyball home debut

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Bluefield University finished strong in all three sets and spoiled the home debut of the University of Rio Grande’s men’s volleyball program with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-15) win over the RedStorm, Tuesday night, in Mid-South Conference play at the Newt Oliver Arena.

The Rams improved to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the MSC with the victory.

Rio Grande dropped to 0-9 overall and 0-6 in conference play as a result of the loss.

The RedStorm found themselves down 18-14 in the opening set after a kill by freshman Tyler Miller-Bross (Loveland, OH), but the Rams closed things out with a 7-1 run, with six of the points coming on Rio errors.

Bluefield also wrapped up the second stanza with a 7-1 run, with all of the points coming from some form of RedStorm error.

Set three stood at 19-14 in favor of the guests before a 6-1 spurt wrapped up the match.

Rio Grande finished the match with 19 attack errors, compared to 15 kills for a -.075 attack percentage. The RedStorm also 10 service errors and six reception errors in the loss.

Freshman Sam Kaylor (Lewis Center, OH) led Rio with five kills, while fellow frosh Seth Mohr (Canton, OH) had 13 assists and freshman Juan Carlos Polanco (Venado Tuerto, Argentina) had five digs.

Freshman Jose Perdomo accounted for four of the RedStorm’s six service aces.

Jariel Diaz and Leonel Fernandez had eight kills each for Bluefield, while Caleb Word and Tony Martin had 14 and 13 assists, respectively, in the win.

Fernand Morales had a match-best nine digs for the Rams.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Friday when Thomas More University visits for a 7 p.m. first serve.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

