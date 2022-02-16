Black Knights fend off Wahama, 54-48

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The three’s were raining down in this one.

A combined 17 3-pointers were scored Tuesday evening when the Point Pleasant boys basketball team defeated the Wahama White Falcons (11-9) at home 54-48.

Tuesday’s game had a slow start for both sides, with each team scoring only one basket in the first four minutes.

However, the first three baskets of the game were from behind the arch.

Although the White Falcons led for much of the first, the Black Knights (6-13) came back to take a 10-6 lead with two minutes to go in the opening quarter.

The Black and Red extended their lead through their 3-point shooting, but the White and Red kept responding right back to keep the score close.

The road team got all their points from 3-point land as Point led Wahama 16-12 heading into the second quarter.

Both squads traded points and leads to start the second.

The White Falcons hit two consecutive 3-pointers to take a 23-19 lead less than three minutes into the quarter.

However, the Black Knights went on a 6-0 scoring run to take the lead back with two minutes left in the half.

The road team hit a field goal as time expired to go into halftime down 29-27.

Like the first, the second half started with both teams on a cold streak.

As both squads warmed up in the third quarter, the White Falcons continued to stay in the game through their 3-point shooting.

Whenever the Black Knights put the score above one possession, the White and Red made sure that deficit didn’t last for long.

Down 39-36 in the fourth, the White Falcons got the first foul shots of the game at the start of the final quarter.

This started a 5-0 lead which saw the visitors take the lead.

However, the Black and Red got control back soon after.

Ultimately, the Black Knights held off the White Falcons to get the victory in The Dungeon.

Point Pleasant head coach Josh Williams said working on the smaller things helped get his team the win Tuesday evening.

“Things like getting high hands to factor into shots worked in our favor,” he said. “They’re a really good shooting team, but I really thought our effort on the defensive end really impacted the game for us.”

On the other side, Wahama head coach Ed Fry said while his boys played well, they didn’t make the plays down the home stretch that would have gotten them the win.

“It was a very back-and-forth game,” he said. “In the end, they were making the plays that we weren’t. They cranked their defense up and really pushed us out.”

In shot totals, Point Pleasant only led in field goals, with a tally of 18-6.

Wahama led in 3-pointers and free throws with tallies of 11-6 and 3-0, respectively.

Leading the Black Knights in scoring was junior Eric Chapman, who recorded nine field goals for a total of 18 points.

Behind him was fellow junior Peyton Murphy, who had two 3-pointers and four field goals for 14 points.

Rounding out the Point Pleasant scoring were Grant Barton with nine points, Connor Lambert with five points, Zach Beckett with four points and Josh Chapman with four points.

Leading the White Falcons was junior Josiah Lloyd, who got five 3-pointers for a total of 15 points.

Next was fellow junior Ethan Gray, who notched three 3-pointers and one free throw for 10 points.

Rounding out the Wahama scoring were Sawyer VanMatre with eight points, Bryce Zuspan with six points, Harrison Panko-Shields with six points and Alex Hardwick with three points.

In rebounds, the Black and Red had 10 offensive and 17 defensive for a total of 27 and were led by Eric Chapman with 13.

The White and Red had eight offensive boards and 20 defensive for a total of 28 and were led by VanMatre with eight.

The Black Knights will be back on the court at 7 p.m. Friday when they host the Wayne Pioneers.

The White Falcons will be back in action Thursday when they begin play in the Little Kanawha Conference Tournament.

