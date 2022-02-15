Blue Devils win 7th straight OVC crown

CENTENARY, Ohio — It never hurts to have it, but not much luck was needed with this seventh.

The Gallia Academy wrestling team secured the program’s seventh straight league championship by having eight different grapplers win weight class titles on Saturday at the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference meet held at GAHS.

The Blue Devils posted at least 60 points in all four of their head-to-head bouts with the competition, which resulted in runaway victories by night’s end.

GAHS claimed wins over runner-up Fairland (60-18), third place Ironton (66-6), fourth place Chesapeake (60-18) and fifth place South Point (60-12) en route to another dominating performance as the Blue and White are still unbeaten since joining the OVC in wrestling back in 2016.

Senior Garytt Schwall became a 4-time league champion after winning the 144-pound division, while classmate Todd Elliott won his third straight OVC title at 132 pounds. The duo also represented the only repeat champions for GAHS this winter.

Takota Storm (120), Eli Unroe (126), Wyatt Webb (138), Dakota McCoy (157), Cole Hines (165) and Brayden Easton (190) also came away with weight class championships for the Blue Devils.

Schwall was named the Lightweight Most Outstanding Wrestler within the OVC, while Easton secured the same MOW honors for the heavyweight half of the tournament.

Fairland followed Gallia Academy with three champions, while both South Point and Chesapeake came away with one individual weight class crown.

TVC Championships

WATERFORD, Ohio — River Valley finished behind only eventual league champion Athens, while Eastern, Meigs and South Gallia respectively placed seventh, eighth and 10th on Saturday at the 2022 Tri-Valley Conference Championships held at Waterford High School.

The Raiders came away with five league champions and nine top-3 efforts en route to a runner-up tally of 170, finishing 45 points behind the Bulldogs (215).

Both the Eagles and Marauders had a pair of top-3 finishes while respectively earning 38 and 35 points. The Rebels had a single top-3 performer and scored 17.5 points.

Senior Will Hash picked up his third TVC title in as many tries — the 2020 tournament was postponed due to inclement weather — in winning the 190-pound division for RVHS.

Andrew Huck (144), Michael Conkle (165), Aiden Greene (215) and Landon Goheen (285) all captured their first weight class championships in the TVC.

Levi Wood (138), Justin Stump (157) and Nathan Brown (175) ended up second in their respective divisions, while Evan Wilbur was third at 120 pounds.

Eastern had a pair of third place efforts from Landon Basham (126) and Jayden Evans (175), while Jacob Dailey (113) and Joey Young (120) both finished second for Meigs in their respective weight classes.

Reece Butler ended up as the 126-pound runner-up on behalf of South Gallia.

Athens led the way with seven individual championships, followed by RVHS with five. Both Trimble and Waterford also came away with a single weight class champion.

LKC Tournament

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. — Wahama came away with a trio of top-3 efforts and placed fourth overall on Saturday at the 58th annual Little Kanawha Conference Championships held at Williamstown High School.

The White Falcons ended the day with no league champions and 101 points, which was 121 points off the pace set by eventual-champion Braxton County (222). Tyler Consolidated was the overall runner-up with 120 points.

Conner Lambert (120) and Trey Ohlinger (220) both placed second in their respective weight classes for WHS, while Kase Stewart ended up third at 138 pounds.

Braxton County came away with seven of the 14 weight class champions, with Tyler Consolidated following with two. Williamstown, Clay County, Calhoun County, Doddridge County and Wirt County also secured a single divisional champion each.

Kolton Parsons of Wirt County was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler after winning the 145-pound division.

OHSWCA Girls Central-Southeast District Tournament

OLENTANGY, Ohio — Two local grapplers made the same historic leaps on Sunday as Eastern senior Brielle Newland and Gallia Academy senior Jules Sedeyn became the first female athletes at each school to qualify for the state wrestling tournament after each claimed top-4 finishes at the 2022 OHSWCA Girls Central-Southeast District Championships held at Olentangy Orange High School.

Newland — who was also the 2021 Homecoming Queen at EHS — went 3-0 at 135 pounds and went on to win the district title.

Sedeyn also qualified for state at 120 pounds after placing fourth with a 3-2 overall mark.

A third local athlete, South Gallia sophomore Leah Polcyn, placed fifth at 125 pounds and serves as a state alternate if somebody in that Central-Southeast bracket cannot compete this weekend at the tournament.

The OHSWCA Girls Championships will be held Saturday and Sunday at Hilliard Davidson High School.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

