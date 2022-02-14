Raiders fall at Wellston, 61-40

WELLSTON, Ohio — The River Valley boys basketball team finished the regular season with a 61-40 road loss to the Wellston Golden Rockets (10-9, 6-6 TVC Ohio) Saturday evening in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

The Raiders (3-19, 2-9) scored eight points in the first quarter, while the home team racked up 15.

The Silver and Black put up a further eight points in the second quarter, but the Golden Rockets put up a further 16 points to go into halftime with a 31-16 lead.

The third quarter was more of a close contest, with Wellston outscoring River Valley 12-11, but this meant that the deficit pretty much remained the same at 43-27.

Ultimately, the road team wasn’t able to cover the ground needed in the last eight minutes.

Leading the Raiders in scoring was junior Jance Lambert, who recorded two 3-pointers and four field goals for a total of 14 points.

Behind him was fellow junior Kade Alderman, who had one 3-pointer and four field goals for 11 points.

Rounding out the River Valley scoring were Mason Rhodes with seven points, Elijah Garnes with two points, Caunnor Clay with two points, Levi Green with two points and Gary Truance with two points.

Leading the Golden Rockets was Cyan Ervin, who got 10 field goals and four free throws for a total of 24 points.

The Raiders will be back on the court at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they hit the road to take on the South Point Pointers in the Division III Southeast 2 section semifinal.

