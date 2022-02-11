Lady Marauders sweep River Valley, 59-43

BIDWELL, Ohio — The second period made all the difference.

Senior Mallory Hawley scored 16 of her game-high 31 points as part of a pivotal 21-12 second quarter push that lifted the Meigs girls basketball team to a 59-43 victory over host River Valley in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup Thursday night in Gallia County.

The Lady Marauders (17-5, 7-5 TVC Ohio) stumbled out to a small 11-8 edge through eight minutes of play, but the guests got eight free throws and four baskets from Hawley during that critical 9-point swing that turned a 1-possession contest into a 32-20 advantage at the break.

The Lady Raiders (6-16, 2-10) answered with eight points from Kallie Burger as part of a 13-10 surge that trimmed the deficit down to 42-33 headed into the finale.

Hawley added another eight points down the stretch as MHS closed regulation with a 17-10 run to complete the 16-point triumph.

Meigs also secured a season sweep of RVHS after claiming a 55-42 victory at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium back on Dec. 20, 2021.

The Lady Marauders made 18 total field goals — including three trifectas — and also went 20-of-23 at the free throw line for 87 percent.

Rylee Lisle followed Hawley for MHS with seven points, with Delana Wright and Jennfier Parker each adding five markers.

Maggie Musser was next with four points and Keaghan Wolfe chipped in three points. Andrea Mahr and Charlotte Hysell completed the winning tally with two points apiece.

The Lady Raiders netted 16 total field goals — including seven 3-pointers — and also sank 5-of-14 charity tosses for 36 percent.

Burger paced RVHS with 15 points and Savannah White was next with 11 points, followed by Lauren Twyman with eight points and Carlee Manley with four markers.

Emma Truance was next with two points, while Haylee Eblin, Allie Holley and Morrisa Barcus completed the scoring with one point each.

Both programs open Division II tournament play at 7 p.m. Tuesday as Meigs hosts Circleville in an 8-9 matchup, while 13th seeded River Valley travels to Vincent to face third seeded Warren. Both contests are sectionals.

