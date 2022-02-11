Lady Lions outlast GA in OT, 46-41

CENTENARY, Ohio — In the battle of blues, it was the Lions who came out on top.

The Gallia Academy girls basketball team’s season came to an end Thursday evening following a 46-41 home loss in overtime to the Washington Lady Lions in a Division II Southeast 1 sectional semifinal contest in Gallia County.

The start of Thursday’s game was very defense-heavy, with the Lions (3-15) scoring the only basket in the first five minutes.

The Blue Angels (4-18) took the lead more than midway through the first quarter through their 3-point shooting, ending the first eight minutes with a 7-4 advantage.

The road team took the lead back in the second quarter, going on a 11-0 scoring run before the hosts could score again.

Contributing to the Lady Lions’ lead were mental mistakes committed by the Blue Angels, with the Blue and White making bad passes and turnovers.

At halftime, Washington went into the locker rooms up 17-11.

The Lady Lions continued their momentum into the start of the third quarter, extending their lead out to 11 points.

After going back and forth throughout the third, the Blue Angels went into the final quarter down seven points at 25-18.

With about three minutes to go in the game, the Blue and White continued to find themselves at a 7-point disadvantage.

The home team continued to claw their way back up on the scoreboard until they were right back in contention.

With six seconds left, the Blue Angels were down by three.

Gallia Academy got the tie when junior Chanee Cremeens nailed a 3-pointer, forcing the game into overtime at 37-37.

In the extra four minutes, while the Blue Angels scored the first two points of the period, the Lady Lions took back control through their free throws to take the victory.

Gallia Academy head coach Kole Carter said his team wanted to win three key battles during Thursday’s game.

“You want to win the turnover battle, the rebound battle and the loose ball battle and we just came up short on each of those,” he said. “We showed a lot of resiliency, so I’m proud of the way the girls battled.”

Carter also said his group of three seniors will be missed.

“Each of them showed significant sacrifice to get where they’re at,” he said. “They’ve all had great careers here. I can’t say enough good things about them and we’re going to miss them greatly.”

In shot totals, the road team led in field goals and free throws with tallies of 13-10 and 11-6, respectively.

The home team led in 3-pointers with a tally of 5-3.

Leading the Blue Angels in scoring was senior Preslee Reed, who recorded two 3-pointers, three field goals and two free throws for a total of 14 points.

Behind her was Cremeens, who notched two 3-pointers and two field goals for 10 points.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy scoring were Emma Hammons with six points, Kenya Peck with six points, Regan Wilcoxon with four points and Asia Griffin with one point.

Leading the Lady Lions were Allison Mongold and Calleigh Wead-Salmi, who had 12 points each.

In rebounds, the Blue and White had eight offensive and 20 defensive for a total of 28 and were led by Cremeens with 12.

Washington had five offensive boards and 22 defensive for a total of 27 and were led by Natalie Woods with eight.

The Lady Lions will move on to play the No. 1 seeded Sheridan Lady Generals at 7 p.m. Monday in the section final.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia Academy junior Regan Wilcoxon (10) goes for the layup after getting around the Lady Lion defense during a Division II sectional semifinal against Washington Thursday evening in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/02/web1_2-12-GA-Wilcoxon.jpg Gallia Academy junior Regan Wilcoxon (10) goes for the layup after getting around the Lady Lion defense during a Division II sectional semifinal against Washington Thursday evening in Centenary, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.