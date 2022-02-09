Black Knights fall to Calvary Baptist, 72-48

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant boys basketball team fell at home 72-48 Tuesday evening to the Calvary Baptist Patriots.

The Patriots (18-1) outscored the home team 15-8 in the first quarter.

The Black Knights (5-12) continued to struggle in the second quarter, putting up only seven points to go into halftime down 36-15.

Things started to click better for the Black and Red in the third quarter, with the home team putting up 15 points.

However, the visitors put up 25 points of their own to go into the fourth quarter with a 61-30 advantage.

Although the home team outscored the Patriots 18-11 in the final quarter, it wasn’t enough for the victory.

Leading the Black Knights in points was junior Peyton Murphy, who recorded two 3-pointers, two field goals and one free throw for a total of 11 points.

Next was fellow junior Eric Chapman, who got four field goals for eight points.

Rounding out the Point Pleasant scoring were Grant Barton with six points, Josh Chapman with six points, Wesley Lee with five points, Grayson Tucker with five points, Zach Beckett with four points and Connor Lambert with three points.

Leading the Patriots was Isaiah Bosley, who notched four 3-pointers, three field goals and two free throws for a total of 20 points.

The Black Knights will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they travel to face the Buffalo Bison.

By Colton Jeffries

