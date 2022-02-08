Portsmouth outlasts Blue Devils, 54-50

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Much like Hector in olden days, Kenny Sanderlin led his Trojans on to victory.

The junior guard poured in 17 of his game-high 21 points through three quarters of play and ultimately guided host Portsmouth to a 54-50 victory over the Gallia Academy boys basketball team on Monday night in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Scioto County.

The Trojans (8-9, 4-7 OVC) got eight points from Sanderlin out of the gates in building an 18-15 first quarter advantage, then Sanderlin and Devon Lattimore chipped in four points each during an 11-8 run to close out the half with a 29-23 advantage.

The visiting Blue Devils (13-6, 6-6) countered with six points from Isaac Clary and four points from Zane Loveday as part of a 12-10 third period push that trimmed the deficit down to 39-35 entering the finale.

DeAndre Berry scored eight points for PHS down the stretch as both teams traded 15 points apiece to wrap up the 4-point outcome.

The Trojans also claimed a season sweep after earning a 65-53 decision in Centenary back on Jan. 28.

The Blue Devils made 18 total field goals — including one trifecta — and also went 11-of-15 at the free throw line for 73 percent.

Clary — who went scoreless in the second frame — joined Loveday in pacing GAHS with 16 points each. Brody Fellure was next with 10 points, while Kenyon Franklin and Wes Saunders respectively completed things with six and two markers.

Portsmouth netted 17 total field goals — including a half-dozen 3-pointers — and sank 12-of-17 charity tosses for 71 percent.

Berry and Donovan Carr followed Sanderlin with 10 points apiece, with Lattimore and Tyler Duncan each chipping in six markers. Dariyonne Bryant completed the winning tally with one point.

Gallia Academy was at Chesapeake on Tuesday and returns to the hardwood on Friday when it travels to Rock Hill for an OVC contest at 7 p.m.

