Waterford whips Lady Eagles, 51-20

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — A tough story with a bitter ending.

The Eastern girls basketball team suffered a 51-20 home loss to the Waterford Lady Cats Monday evening in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

The Lady Cats (16-3, 9-1 TVC Hocking) used their size advantage in the paint to take an early lead in Monday’s game.

The Lady Eagles (9-9, 5-5) did get some of their shots to land in the first eight minutes, but still had a 10-point deficit to deal with heading into the second quarter, down 15-5.

Both teams had trouble finding the basket in the second quarter.

The Green and Gold defense started to find their rhythm, netting some defensive rebounds and turnovers from the visitors.

The home team outscored the Lady Cats 8-4 in the second quarter to cut into the Green and White’s lead, heading into the locker rooms at a 19-13 disadvantage.

The difference-maker in the first half was 3-point shooting, with Waterford’s two shots from behind the arch being the reason for their 6-point lead.

In the third quarter, the Lady Eagles were hurt by not scoring a basket in the first four minutes.

However, they did some slight damage to the Lady Cat lead with a 5-0 scoring run of their own.

The visitors responded in a big way, going on a 8-0 run of their own to take a 31-18 lead heading into the final eight minutes.

The offensive struggled continued for the Lady Eagles in the eigh quarter, with Waterford taking advantage by extending their run to 24-0 before Eastern could score again.

The Green and Gold only netted two points in the final quarter, giving the Lady Cats the win.

In shot totals, the Lady Cats led in 3-pointers, field goals and free throws with tallies of 5-0, 14-8 and 8-4, respectively.

Leading the Lady Eagles in points was junior Sydney Reynolds, who recorded five field goals and one free throw for a total of 11 points.

Rounding out the Eastern scoring were Erica Durst with five points and Juli Durst with four points.

Leading the Lady Cats was MacKenzie Suprano, who got three 3-pointers and five field goals for a total of 19 points.

In rebounds, the Green and Gold had three offensive and 16 defensive for a total of 19 and were led by Reynolds with seven.

The Green and White had five offensive boards and 17 defensive for a total of 22 and were led by Avery Wagner with 12.

The Lady Eagles will have another feline date at 7 p.m. Wednesday when they travel to face the Trimble Lady Cats in another TVC Hocking contest.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Eastern junior Sydney Reynolds (14) finger-rolls the ball to the hoop during a basketball game against the Waterford Lady Cats Monday evening in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/02/web1_EHS-Reynolds.jpg Eastern junior Sydney Reynolds (14) finger-rolls the ball to the hoop during a basketball game against the Waterford Lady Cats Monday evening in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.