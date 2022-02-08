Lady Marauders beat Belpre, 75-40

BELPRE, Ohio — The Meigs girls basketball team picked up a road win Monday evening, besting the Belpre Lady Eagles 75-40.

It was the Lady Marauders (15-4) who came out on top at the end of the first quarter, outperforming the Lady Eagles (5-16) by a score of 21-14.

The Maroon and Gold doubled the Orange and Black’s offensive production in the second quarter, outscoring the home team 16-8 to go into halftime with a 37-22 advantage.

The third quarter was more tightly contested, with Meigs only outscoring Belpre by a couple points to go into the fourth up 50-33.

The fourth quarter ended up being the Lady Marauders’ best, putting up 25 points to put away the Lady Eagles.

Leading the Lady Marauders in points was junior Rylee Lisle, who recorded one 3-pointer, five field goals and three free throws for a total of 16 points.

There was a tie for second, with junior Jennifer Parker and senior Mallory Hawley both netting 15 points.

Parker had four 3-pointers, one field goal and one free throw while Hawley had one 3-pointer, five field goals and two free throws.

Rounding out the Meigs scoring were Andrea Mahr with 10 points, Keaghan Wolfe with eight points, Maggie Musser with six points and Delana Wright with five points.

Leading the Lady Eagles was Katlen Bush, who had two 3-pointers and four field goals for a total of 14 points.

The Lady Marauders will be back on the court at 7 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the River Valley Lady Raiders in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.