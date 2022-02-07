Ohio boys tourney draw announced

The high school postseason is just around the corner, but the area roads for the state tournament were paved Sunday afternoon during the 2022 OHSAA Southeast District boys basketball tournament selection meeting.

Six area schools — Gallia Academy, Meigs, River Valley, Southern, South Gallia and Eastern — now know where their opening games will be and who they will be facing in their respective sectional matchups.

Only one program — GAHS — needs a single win to advance to the district tournament, while the other five squads are searching for two victories to get out of their respective sectionals.

The Blue Devils came away with the Ohio Valley Publishing area’s highest seed in Division II, earning the third seed in the Southeast District 2 bracket.

GAHS will host 14th seeded Miami Trace in a sectional final contest at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.

Switching to Division III, Meigs earned the 13 seed and will host 20th seeded Southeastern in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The winner will take on the winner of the 4-29 matchup between Zane Trace and West Union in a sectional final at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. The highest remaining seed will host that same sectional championship game.

River Valley landed the 27 seed and will travel to sixth seeded South Point for a sectional semifinal matchup at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The winner will take on the winner of the 11-22 matchup between Portsmouth and Nelsonville-York in a sectional final at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. The highest remaining seed will also host the sectional championship game.

South Gallia was the lone Division IV school in the area to secure a home game as the 13th seeded Rebels will host 20th seeded Miller in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The winner travels to fourth seeded Latham Western for a sectional final contest at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.

Southern drew a 17 seed and will travel to Beaver Eastern for a sectional semifinal contest at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The winner heads to top seeded Trimble for a sectional final matchup at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.

Eastern came away with the 22 seed and travels to Bainbridge Paint Valley for a sectional semifinal contest at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The winner travels to sixth seeded Leesburg Fairfield for a sectional championship game at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.

Visit ohsaa.org for complete pairings of the 2022 OHSAA Southeast District boys basketball tournament.

River Valley senior Mason Rhodes (22) dribbles past a pair of Southern defenders during a boys basketball game played on Dec. 7, 2021, in Bidwell, Ohio.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

