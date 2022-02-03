Midway notches sweep of RedStorm men

MIDWAY, Ky. — Midway University rallied after spotting the University of Rio Grande early leads in each of the first two sets before using a big third quarter scoring spurt to finish off a straight sets win over the RedStorm, Wednesday night, in Mid-South Conference men’s volleyball action at Marshall Gymnasium.

The host Eagles took the match by scores of 25-18, 25-18, 25-14 to improve to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the MSC.

Rio Grande dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

The RedStorm failed to maintain a 7-2 lead in set one and a 5-4 advantage in the early stages of the second stanza.

Rio then trailed just 7-6 in the third set, but Midway scored 12 of the next 14 winners to take control and put the match win on ice.

Victor Bazzo and Franzso Severre had eight and seven kills, respectively, to pace the Eagles, while Daniel Cogo finished with 21 assists.

Severre also had three service aces in the winning effort, while Jonathan McGuyer tallied seven digs.

Midway finished with 26 kills and 12 errors in 56 attacks for a .250 swing percentage.

Rio Grande had 18 kills and 22 errors in 61 total swings for a -.066 attack percentage.

Freshman Sam Kaylor (Lewis Center, OH) led the RedStorm with seven kills and five digs, while freshman Seth Mohr (Canton, OH) had 16 assists.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Friday night at 13th-ranked Campbellsville University.

First serve is set for 7 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.