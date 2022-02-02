Spartans sweep River Valley, 48-34

BIDWELL, Ohio — It wasn’t the best night to see shooting stars.

The River Valley boys basketball team managed only 13 field goals and cracked double digits in a quarter only once on Tuesday night during a 48-34 setback to visiting Alexander in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest in Gallia County.

The Raiders (2-15, 1-6 TVC Ohio) got seven points from Kade Alderman in the first quarter and built an early 8-7 advantage, but the hosts ultimately trailed 12-9 after one period of play.

The Spartans never looked back, but also hardly broke away as the guests used a small 9-8 second stanza run to secure a 21-17 advantage at the break.

Kyler D’Augustino poured in seven of his 11 second half points during the third canto, which resulted in a 17-11 AHS charge that pushed the lead out to double digits (38-28) headed into the finale. Alexander closed regulation with a 10-6 run to complete the 14-point outcome.

The Spartans also claimed a season sweep after posting a 64-49 decision in Albany back on Dec. 14, 2021.

Both teams hauled in 37 rebounds apiece, with RVHS claiming a 20-16 edge on the offensive glass. The hosts also committed 18 of the 34 turnovers in the contest.

The Raiders — who were 5-of-7 at the free throw line for 71 percent — were led by Mason Rhodes with 13 points, followed by Alderman with nine points and Jance Lambert with seven markers. Caunnor Clay completed the RVHS tally with five points.

D’Augustino paced Alexander with a game-high 18 points, followed by Braydin McKee with 11 points and Dylan Allison with seven markers.

River Valley was at Nelsonville-York on Wednesday and returns to the hardwood on Friday when it travels to McArthur to face Vinton County in a TVC Ohio matchup at 7 p.m.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

River Valley senior Mason Rhodes, middle, dribbles through a double team during the first half of Tuesday night’s boys basketball contest against Alexander in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/02/web1_2.3-RV-Rhodes.jpg River Valley senior Mason Rhodes, middle, dribbles through a double team during the first half of Tuesday night’s boys basketball contest against Alexander in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.