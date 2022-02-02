Blue Angels take down Point, 48-39

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Lady Knights had opportunities … and they just couldn’t cash them in.

The Point Pleasant girls basketball team fell at home 48-39 Tuesday evening to the Gallia Academy Blue Angels.

Gallia also won the teams’ first meeting in the season, a 35-29 win in Centenary, Ohio Dec. 4.

The Blue Angels (4-15) started Tuesday’s game with a 4-0 lead, getting around the Lady Knight (4-12) defense.

With the score being 6-2, both teams went on a pair of cold streaks as the first quarter drew on.

The Black and Red did cut the deficit down to one point, but the Blue and White maintained a 6-5 lead at the end of the first.

The Lady Knights did get the lead in the second minute of the second quarter.

However, the Blue Angels picked up back up on their next possession, and wouldn’t relinquish it the rest of the evening.

The home team got over half of their second quarter points from free throws, scoring five times from the charity stripe.

A large part of Points’ offensive problems stemmed from the Lady Knights making poor decisions inside the paint, getting many of their passes intercepted by Gallia.

On the other end of the court, the Blue and White warmed up behind the 3-point line, hitting three shots from the arch to go into halftime with a 19-12 lead.

Many problems of the first half continued to give the Lady Knights problems, with the hosts not capitalizing on their chances to make the game more manageable.

This allowed the Blue Angels to keep the score hovering around the 10-point mark for much of the second half.

The visitors did a great job in continuing to guard the paint, forcing the Lady Knights to shoot from the outside.

Up 31-19 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Blue and White extended their lead all the way to 18 points.

Midway through the fourth, the Lady Knights attemped one last comeback, but they were ultimately unable to get back into contention.

In shot totals, the visitors led in 3-pointers and field goals by tallies of 6-3 and 9-6, respectively.

The Black and Red led in free throws 18-12.

Leading the Blue Angels in points was junior Chanee Cremeens, who recorded four 3-pointers and two free throws for a total of 14 points.

Behind her was freshman Kenya Peck, who got four field goals and five free throws for 13 points.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy scoring were Preslee Reed with nine points, Asia Griffin with eight points, Regan Wilcoxon with two points and Emma Hammons with two points.

The Lady Knights were led by senior Tayah Fetty, who notched one 3-pointer, five field goals and 10 free throws for a total of 23 points.

Rounding out the Point Pleasant scoring were Brooke Warner with five points, McKenna Young with four points, Kierra Smith with three points and Baylie Rickard with two points.

In rebounds, the Blue and White had 11 offensive and 23 defensive for a total of 34 and were led by Peck with 16.

The Black and Red had five offensive boards and 17 defensive for a total of 22 and were led by Rickard and Kendal Connolly with five each.

The Lady Knights also hosted the Poca Lady Dots (4-8) Monday evening, winning 41-14.

Warner led the Black and Red in points during Monday’s game, netting five 3-pointers and two field goals for a total of 19 points.

Leading the Lady Dots was Brooke Campbell, who had six free throws for six points.

The Blue Angels will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the Rock Hill Redwomen in a Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

The Lady Knights will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they host the Wahama White Falcons.

