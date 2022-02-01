Lady Rockets get past Southern, 61-52

RACINE, Ohio — This lift-off came mid-flight.

Visiting Wellston made a 34-20 surge in the middle quarters and ultimately held on Monday night for a 61-52 victory over the Southern girls basketball team in a non-conference contest in Meigs County.

Both the Lady Golden Rockets and host Lady Tornadoes (3-17) found themselves knotted up at 13-all through eight minutes of play, but WHS received three trifectas and 11 points from Madison Potts during an 18-11 second quarter surge that resulted in a 31-24 intermission advantage.

SHS mustered only three field goals in the third frame as Wellston went on a 16-9 run and increased the lead out to 47-33 headed into the finale.

The Lady Rockets netted 10-of-19 free throws down the stretch and led by at least three possessions the rest of the way after the hosts closed regulation with a 19-14 charge to complete the 9-point outcome.

Southern netted 22 total field goals — including five 3-pointers — and also went 3-of-6 at the foul line for 50 percent.

Kass Chaney paced the Lady Tornadoes with 16 points, followed by Kayla Evans with 15 points and Kelly Shaver with 12 markers.

Timberlyn Templeton was next with five points, while Lily Allen and Cali O’Brien completed the scoring with two points each.

WHS netted 20 total field goals — including six trifectas — and also went 11-of-27 at the charity stripe for 41 percent.

Potts led the guests with a game-high 18 points, with Jenna Johnston and Kimmi Aubrey respectively adding 12 and 10 points to the winning cause.

Lauren Cheatham followed with nine points, while Allison Kilgour and Jayla Sawyer completed things with six points apiece.

Southern returns to action Thursday when it hosts Eastern in a TVC Hocking matchup at 6 p.m.

