Tornadoes topple Wahama in OT, 80-79

RACINE, Ohio — The Southern boys basketball team snapped a 12-game skid Saturday evening with a 80-79 overtime victory at home against the Wahama White Falcons.

The first quarter was deadlocked, with the Tornadoes (5-13) holding a slight 18-17 lead over the White Falcons (7-6) at the end-of-quarter buzzer.

The White and Red came soaring back in the second quarter, scoring 18 points to go into halftime up 38-31.

In the third quarter, it appeared Wahama was running away with things, scoring a further 19 points to go up by 12 points, going into the fourth with a 57-45 advantage.

However, the Tornadoes powered back, scoring 27 points to tie the game up 72-72 at what was supposed to be the final buzzer, forcing the game into overtime.

The Puple and Gold outscored the visitors 8-7 to take the victory.

Leading the Tornadoes in scoring was senior Cade Anderson, who recorded six 3-pointers, two field goals and two free throws for a total of 24 points.

Behind him was fellow senior Aiden Hill, who netted one 3-pointer, six field goals and three free throws for 18 points.

Rounding out the Southern scoring were Brayden Otto with 15 points, Cruz Brinager with 10 points, Lincoln Rose with nine points, Issac McCarty with two points and Tanner Lisle with two points.

Leading the White Falcons was sophomore Sawyer VanMatre, who got 13 field goals and nine free throws for a total of 35 points.

Next was fellow sophomore Bryce Zuspan, who notched four 3-pointers, three field goals and three free throws for 21 points.

Rounding out the Wahama scoring were Josiah Lloyd with 10 points, Ethan Gray with five points, Michael VanMatre with four points, Alex Hardwick with two points and Harrison Panko-Shields with two points.

Southern dropped a 63-53 decision to visiting Waterford on Friday night in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play. Rose and Anderson paced SHS with 14 and 13 points respectively.

The Tornadoes will be back on the court at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Belpre Golden Eagles in a TVC Hocking matchup.

The White Falcons will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they travel to take on the Ritchie County Rebels.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.