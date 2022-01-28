Lady Vikings outlast Meigs, 60-54

McARTHUR, Ohio — This roller-coaster ride ended up being a little too much to enjoy.

In a game that featured numerous twists and turns, it was host Vinton County that used a pair of 30-27 edges in each half to claim a 60-54 victory over the Meigs girls basketball team on Thursday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest.

The Lady Marauders (13-4, 4-4 TVC Ohio) found themselves in a quick 23-8 hole after one quarter of play, but the guests countered with a pair of Jennifer Parker trifectas during a 19-7 charge that closed the gap down to a single possession headed into the break.

Delana Wright poured in four points and Parker added another 3-pointer as MHS went on a small 11-10 third quarter run to whittle the lead down to 40-38 headed into the finale.

Tegan Bartoe scored 10 points down the stretch as VCHS (10-4, 7-1) closed regulation with a 20-16 surge to complete the 6-point outcome. The hosts were also 6-of-8 at the charity stripe in the fourth frame.

Meigs made 19 total field goals — including six trifectas — and also went 10-of-16 at the free throw line for 63 percent. The guests also had four different players reach double digits in the setback.

Mallory Hawley led MHS with 12 points, followed by Parker and Wright with 11 markers each. Rylee Lisle was next with 10 points, while Andrea Mahr and Maggie Musser completed the tally with six and four points respectively.

Bartoe paced VCHS with a game-high 20 points, followed by Chloe Haybron and Lindsey Riddle with a dozen markers apiece.

The Lady Vikings claimed a season sweep with a 65-55 decision in Rocksprings back on Dec. 13, 2021.

Meigs returns to the hardwood on Monday when it hosts Alexander in a TVC Ohio contest at 7 p.m.

