Saint Albans downs Lady Falcons, 45-22

MASON, W.Va. — The Lady Dragons were not slain on this night.

The Wahama girls basketball team dropped a home game to the tune of 45-22 Thursday evening to the Saint Albans Lady Dragons.

The Lady Dragons started Thursday’s game hot, jumping ahead to a 7-0 lead within a couple of minutes.

The Lady Falcons had trouble getting open looks inside the paint, leading to most of their shots not falling.

However, the home team did well defensively, getting rebounds and not giving the road team easy shots.

The White and Red got their first points of the ballgame with under a minute to go in the first quarter, going into the second down 13-2.

The Lady Falcons did a much better job offensively in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Dragons 11-8.

However, there was some hesitancy in the Lady Falcon shooting, with the home team having shooting opportunities but electing to pass the ball or continue dribbling instead.

The Lady Dragons continuously tried their luck from the key, but didn’t land those shots until the very end of the half, going into halftime up 21-13.

The third quarter was a repeat of the first for the Lady Falcons, with the hosts having trouble getting their shots to land.

With the White and Red not being to put any points of the board in the third, the Red and Black extended their lead, heading into the fourth with a 35-13 advantage.

While the Lady Falcons were able to score here and there in the fourth quarter, they couldn’t do enough to get back into contention.

In shot totals, Wahama led in free throws 8-6.

Saint Albans led in 3-pointers and field goals by tallies of 5-0 and 12-7, respectively.

Leading the Lady Falcons in scoring was freshman Kalyn Christian and junior Amber Wolfe, who both scored two field goals and two free throws for six points each.

Rounding out the Wahama scoring were Kate Reynolds with five points, Phoebe Richardson with three points and Elissa Hoffman with two points.

Leading the Lady Dragons was Jayden Doub, who recorded two 3-pointers and two field goals for a total of 10 points.

In rebounds, the White and Red had seven offensive and 21 defensive for a total of 28 and were led by Wolfe with seven.

The Red and Black had 13 offensive boards and 12 defensive for a total of 25 and were led by Isabelle Melton with five.

The Lady Falcons will be back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Ravenswood Devilettes.

