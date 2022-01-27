Blue Devils avenge Ironton, 63-58

CENTENARY, Ohio — Four quarters of fending off Tigers, with an exclamation point at the end.

Visiting Ironton rallied back from a 16-point first half deficit to close to within a possession with 23, but a late steal and subsequent last-second run-out slam by Zane Loveday ultimately allowed the Gallia Academy boys basketball team to claim a 63-58 victory on Wednesday night during an Ohio Valley Conference contest.

The Blue Devils (11-4, 5-4 OVC) trailed only 2-0 less than 15 seconds into regulation, but the hosts countered with five straight points from Kenyon Franklin as part of nine straight points en route to a 9-2 edge with 3:38 left in the opening canto.

The Fighting Tigers (5-8, 3-4) countered with five straight points to pull back to within a basket, but the Blue and White responded with a 7-2 surge that again provided a 3-possession lead of 16-9 with 56 seconds left in the opener.

Aaron Masters nailed a trifecta eight seconds later and eventually whittled the deficit down to 16-12 at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Devils made seven of their first 10 shot attempts in the second frame and used a 14-2 charge out of the gate to build their largest lead of the game at 30-14 with 4:25 left in the half. IHS closed things out with an 8-2 run and cut the lead down to 32-22 headed into the break.

A pair of Ty Perkins free throws with 4:51 showing in the third period allowed Ironton to complete a 9-4 surge out of the gates while closing the gap down to 36-31.

GAHS, however, answered with 11 points from Franklin and both teams ended up scoring 21 points each in the third, making it a 53-43 contest headed into the finale.

Gallia Academy’s lead was never more than 10 points the rest of the way, and at one point the hosts missed five straight free throw attempts before Brody Fellure’s successful second attempt made it a 60-56 contest with 30.9 seconds remaining.

A Perkins basket with 23 seconds left trimmed the lead down to 60-58, but the guests went scoreless the rest of the way.

Carson Wamsley converted the first of two free throw attempts with 16.2 ticks left for a 3-point edge, and Ironton eventually had the ball stolen away on its ensuing possession.

Fellure found Loveday with a half-court pass off the takeaway, and the 6-foot-6 senior offered up a 2-handed slam just before the buzzer sounded to seal the deal on the 5-point triumph.

GAHS was also able to salvage a season split after dropping a 54-51 decision at Ironton back on Dec. 7, 2021.

Despite the absence of big man Isaac Clary — who was out due to injury — the Blue Devils still outrebounded the guests by a 34-19 overall margin, including a 14-3 edge on the offensive glass. Ironton also committed 17 of the 31 turnovers in the contest.

Gallia Academy made 27-of-55 field goal attempts for 49 percent, including a 4-of-9 effort from behind the arc for 44 percent. The hosts also went 5-of-12 free throw attempts for 42 percent.

Franklin led GAHS with 25 points, followed by Loveday with a double-double effort of 16 points and 11 rebounds. Fellure was next with 13 points, while Wamsley and Carson Call completed the winning mark with five and four points respectively.

Both Fellure and Wamsley also hauled in eight rebounds apiece for the victors.

Ironton went 21-of-43 from the floor for 49 percent, including a 9-of-20 performance from 3-point territory for 45 percent. The guests also sank 7-of-11 charity tosses for 64 percent.

Matt Sheridan nailed seven trifectas and provided a game-high 26 points for the Fighting Tigers, followed by Braden Schreck with 11 points and Perkins with 10 markers. Ethan White led IHS with eight rebounds.

Gallia Academy returns to action Friday when it hosts Portsmouth in an OVC contest at 7 p.m.

