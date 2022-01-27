Ironton sweeps Blue Angels, 47-31

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Lady Tigers simply had better balance.

Visiting Ironton had two players pour in double digits and had eight total reach the scoring column on Wednesday night during a 47-31 victory over the Gallia Academy girls basketball team in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

It was a battle of individual efforts early on as Chanee Cremeens scored seven points for the host Blue Angels (3-15, 0-11 OVC), while Evan Williams netted eight points while guiding the Lady Tigers to a 14-10 lead after one quarter of play.

Williams added another four points during a 9-5 run that gave IHS a 23-15 edge at the break, then Isabel Morgan poured in 10 third quarter points as the guests made a 16-7 charge that extended their cushion out to 39-22 headed into the finale.

Cremeens added two trifectas down the stretch as GAHS went on a 9-8 spurt to close regulation, wrapping up the 16-point outcome.

The Blue Angels made 10 total field goals — including six 3-pointers — and also went 5-of-14 at the free throw line for 36 percent.

Cremeens led GAHS with a game-high 18 points, followed by Regan Wilcoxon with six points. Kenya Peck and Callie Wilson were next with three markers each, while Preslee Reed completed the tally with one point.

Williams paced IHS with 17 points and Morgan chipped in a dozen markers. Chasity Cecil and Emerson White also added four points apiece to the winning cause.

Ironton also claimed a season sweep with a 42-27 decision at home back on Nov. 29, 2021.

Gallia Academy was at Chesapeake on Thursday and returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Point Pleasant for a non-conference tilt at 7:30 p.m.

