Waterford cruises past Lady Tornadoes, 58-26

RACINE, Ohio — Simply too much firepower to overcome.

Visiting Waterford scored 20 points in each of the first two quarters and ultimately cruised to a 58-26 victory over the Southern girls basketball team on Wednesday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Meigs County.

The host Lady Tornadoes (3-14, 0-9 TVC Hocking) found themselves in a 20-2 hole through eight minutes of play, with recent 1,000-point career scorer Kayla Evans providing the lone bucket in the opener.

The Lady Cats never looked back as Cara Taylor poured in eight points as part of a 20-13 second period push that allowed WHS to take a 40-15 advantage into the intermission.

Avery Wagner netted six points as the guests used a 12-5 third quarter run to extend their lead out to 52-20 entering the finale. Both teams scored six points apiece down the stretch to complete the 32-point outcome.

SHS made 10 total field goals — including four 3-pointers — and did not attempt a single free throw in the contest.

Evans led the hosts with nine points and Kass Chaney followed with eight points, while Kinlee Thomas added five markers. Michelle Adkins and Lily Allen completed the scoring with two points each.

Wagner paced WHS with a game-high 14 points, followed by Cara Taylor with 13 points and MacKenzie Suprano with 10 markers.

The Lady Cats — who had eight different players reach the scoring column — went 8-of-13 at the free throw line for 62 percent.

Southern was at Belpre on Thursday and returns to the hardwood Saturday when it hosts Federal Hocking at noon.

