Lady Rebels roll past Fed Hock, 61-27

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — The South Gallia girls basketball team scored a 61-27 home victory against the Federal Hocking Lady Lancers Wednesday evening in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

The Lady Rebels (13-4, 7-2 TVC Hocking) doubled the Lady Lancers’ (1-9, 1-6) score in the first quarter, going into the second up 16-8.

The Red and Gold put up 16 more points in the second quarter, heading into halftime with a 32-14 lead.

The hosts kept up the offensive pressure in the second half, outscoring the visitors 17-5 to go into the final quarter with a 49-19 advantage.

Ultimately, South Gallia put away Federal Hocking with a 12-8 fourth quarter.

Leading the Lady Rebels in scoring was sophomore Tori Triplett, who recorded two 3-pointers, five field goals and one free throw for a total of 17 points.

Next was senior Jessie Rutt, who got one 3-pointer, five field goals and two free throws for 15 points.

Rounding out the South Gallia scoring were Emma Clary with 13 points, Lindsey Wells with six points, Ryleigh Halley with five points, Macie Sanders with three points and Madison Summers with two points.

Leading the Lady Lancers was Brennah Jarvis, who notched three 3-pointers for a total of nine points.

The Lady Rebels will be back in action at 7 p.m. Monday when they travel to face the Belpre Lady Eagles.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

