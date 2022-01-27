Lady Marauders down Point, 55-26

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Marauders had little trouble storming the Knights’ castle.

The Meigs girls basketball team defeated the Point Pleasant Lady Knights on the road 55-26 Wednesday evening.

The Lady Marauders (13-3) jumped ahead with a 12-2 scoring run over the first five minutes of Wednesday’s ballgame.

The Lady Knights (3-11) were able to score only two more points in the first quarter, heading into the second down 21-4.

The Black and Red didn’t have an answer for the Maroon and Gold in the first half, with the Lady Marauders seemingly scoring at will from inside the paint through the second quarter.

One bright spot for the home team in the first half was senior Brook Warner’s 3-point shooting, with her shots accounting for over half of Point’s scoring.

Down 43-17 at the start of the second half, the Lady Knight defense saw an uptick in success.

Both teams went through a cold streak in the third quarter, with neither squad able to find the basket for four minutes.

One difference maker for the hosts was sophomore Kendal Connolly using her height to rack up blocks, keeping the Lady Marauders from having the same inside-scoring success they had in the first half.

However, the Lady Knights continued to struggle on offense, going into the final quarter down 48-24.

Ultimately, the Black and Red were able to get back into the game.

In shot totals, both teams were tied in 3-pointers with four each.

Meigs led in both field goals and free throws with tallies of 19-7 and 5-0, respectively.

Leading the Lady Marauders in points was senior Mallory Hawley, who recorded seven field goals for a total of 14 points.

Behind her was sophomore Andrea Mahr, who had one 3-pointer, four field goals and two free throws for 13 points.

Rounding out the Meigs scoring were Rylee Lisle with nine points, Maggie Musser with seven points, Jennifer Parker with six points, Delana Wright with two points, Mara Hall with two points and Keaghan Wolfe with two points.

Leading the Lady Knights was Warner, who had four 3-pointers and two field goals for a total of 16 points.

Rounding out the Point Pleasant scoring were Tayah Fetty with four points, McKenna Young with four points and Baylie Rickard with two points.

In rebounds, the Maroon and Gold had 13 offensive and 19 defensive for a total of 32 and were led by Hawley with seven.

The Black and Red had three offensive boards and 19 defensive for a total of 22 and were led by Connolly with seven.

The Lady Marauders will be back in action at 6 p.m. Monday when they host the Alexander Lady Spartans.

The Lady Knights will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Monday when they host the Poca Lady Dots.

