Dragons sweep Gallia Academy, 67-45

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Simply put, they weren’t as quick out of the gates.

Host Fairland used a 41-21 surge in the opening quarters of each half to pull away for a 67-45 victory over the Gallia Academy boys basketball team on Tuesday night in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The visiting Blue Devils (10-4, 4-4 OVC) — who were without the services of Isaac Clary and Connor Roe — had their 7-game winning streak come to an end as the Dragons jumped out to an early 16-10 advantage through eight minutes of play.

Kenyon Franklin provided four of his 10 first half points in the second canto as GAHS made a small 11-10 spurt to close to within 26-21 at the intermission.

Aiden Porter hit three trifectas and scored 11 points while teammate J.D. Thacker chipped in 10 points as part of a pivotal 25-11 third quarter push that extended the FHS lead out to 51-32 entering the finale. FHS closed regulation with a 16-13 run to complete the 22-point outcome.

The Blue Devils made 20 total field goals — including one 3-pointer — and also went 5-of-6 at the free throw line for 83 percent.

Franklin led the guests with 18 points, followed by Brody Fellure with 12 points and Carson Call with six markers. Joey Darnbrough was next with five points, while Wes Saunders and Zane Loveday completed the tally with two points each.

Thacker paced Fairland with a game-high 30 points, with Porter adding 18 points and Chase Allen providing 13 markers in the win.

The Dragons claimed a season sweep after earning a 62-55 decision at GAHS back on Dec. 17, 2021. FHS was also the last team to defeat the Blue Devils in the regular season this winter.

Gallia Academy hosted Ironton on Wednesday and returns to the hardwood Friday when it welcomes Portsmouth for an OVC contest at 7 p.m.

