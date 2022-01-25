Point Pleasant wins tri-match

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Big wins against some big names.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team took down a pair of state powers on Saturday during a tri-match with visiting Legacy Christian Academy and Huntington within The Dungeon.

The Big Blacks claimed a 48-20 victory over Legacy Christian Academy — the reigning Division III champion and current top-ranked D-3 team in the Buckeye State — during the opening round, then notched a 46-30 win over the Class AAA Highlanders in the finale.

PPHS had six different grapplers go unbeaten on the day, with Gunner Andrick (126), Ciah Nutter (132), Justin Bartee (145), Derek Raike (152), Josh Woyan (160) and Colby Price (220) all posting 2-0 marks.

Andrick and Nutter each recorded pinfall wins in those two matches, while the other unbeaten grapplers notched only one pinfall victory apiece. Andrick also scored a pinfall win over Air Force commit Logan Attisano (LCA).

Raike scored a 9-6 decision over Ohio State commit Gavin Brown (LCA) for his second win over Brown this season. Raike won a 5-2 decision over Brown at the Ironman Tournament earlier this winter.

Tanner Epling (106), Donavan Rainey (113), Mackandle Freeman (138), Ethan Marcum (170), Dylan Keefer (195) and Kolton Weaver (285) also earned one win apiece on the day.

Locals partake in John Deno INV

THE PLAINS, Ohio — Meigs, River Valley and Eastern all took part in the 2022 John Deno Invitational held Saturday at Athens High School.

The Marauders came away with 11th place with 101 points, finishing three points ahead of the 12th place Raiders (98). The Eagles ended up 15th out of 18 teams with 67 points.

Meigs landed only two fourth-place finishes at the event, with Joey Young (120) and Damion Dailey (150) both posting 3-2 marks in their respective divisions. Dailey recorded three pinfall wins and Young had a pair of pinfall victories.

Michael Conkle was the lone Raider and only local to come away with a divisional title after scoring four pinfalls and a 5-0 record at 165 pounds. Evan Wilbur also went 4-1 with four pinfall wins while placing third for RVHS at 126 pounds.

Eastern’s lone top-4 finish came from Jayden Evans, who was the 175-pound runner-up after going 4-1 overall with four pinfall victories.

Blue Devils 6th at Blue Lion Brawl

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Gallia Academy came away with one weight class champion and four top-4 efforts on Saturday while placing sixth out of 23 teams at the 2020 Blue Lion Brawl hosted by Washington High School.

The Blue Devils finished the day with 93.5 points, with Garytt Schwall leading the charge by winning the 144-pound weight class with two pinfalls and a perfect 4-0 mark.

Both Cole Hines (3-1) and Brayden Easton (2-1) came away with runner-up honors in the 165- and 190-pound divisions, respectively. Hines recorded two pinfall wins, while Easton notched a pinfall victory and a 17-1 technical fall decision.

Steven Davis was fourth at 157 pounds for GAHS after going 3-2 overall with three pinfalls.

Campbell County won the team title with 212 pounds, while the host Blue Lions were the eventual runner-up with 137 points.

Wahama competes at Bob Zide Rumble

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. — Wahama placed 14th out of 18 varsity scoring teams on Saturday at the 2022 Bob Zide Rumble held at Williamstown High School.

The White Falcons came away with 58 points and had a pair of fourth-place finishers in Connor Lambert and Kase Stewart.

Lambert went 3-2 overall with three pinfall wins at 120 pounds, while Stewart was 3-2 and had two pinfall victories at 138 pounds.

Braxton County won the event with 202 points. Both Winfield and Riverside tied for second with 146.5 points apiece.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

