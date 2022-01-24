Portsmouth outlasts Blue Angels, 40-39

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Gallia Academy girls basketball team lost a nailbiter at home 40-39 to the Portsmouth Lady Trojans Monday evening in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

At the end of the first quarter, it was the Lady Trojans (4-9, 2-8 OVC) who had the 12-9 lead over the Blue Angels (3-15, 0-11).

The Blue and White were only able to put up seven points in the second quarter, going into halftime down 28-16.

However, the home team started a comeback in the third quarter, keeping the Lady Trojans to five points while scoring 12 of their own, going into the final quarter down 33-28.

The Blue Angels outscored Portsmouth 11-7 in the fourth, but narrowly missed out on that final point to tie the game.

Leading the Blue Angels in scoring was freshman Kenya Peck, who recorded seven field goals and three free throws for a total of 17 points.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy scoring were Asia Griffin with six points, Preslee Reed with five points, Chanee Cremeens with five points, Regan Wilcoxon with three points and Emma Hammons with three points.

Leading the Lady Trojans was Daysha Reid, who got three 3-pointers, two field goals and five free throws for 18 points.

The Blue Angels will be back on the court at 6 p.m. Wednesday when they host Ironton in another OVC contest.

By Colton Jeffries

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

