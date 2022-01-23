White Falcons take down Eagles, 64-32

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — In a battle of birds, it was the White Falcons who soared.

The Wahama boys basketball team defeated the Eastern Eagles on the road 64-32 Saturday evening.

These two teams met once before in the season, a 56-36 win for the Red and White in Wahama Dec. 30.

The beginning of Saturday’s game was low-scoring, but competitive, with four lead changes throughout the first eight minutes.

The Eagles (1-13) held a slight 6-3 lead midway through the first.

However, the White Falcons (5-5) went on a 12-0 scoring run to close out the first quarter with a 15-6 lead.

The road team extended that run to 21-0 before the Eagles were able to score again.

The home team struggled with turnovers throughout the first half, which the White Falcons converted into points on the board.

The Red and White got a majority of their points inside the paint, utilizing quick passes to find open slots.

Heading into the second half up 33-14, the White Falcons kept the Eagles at a comfortable distance throughout the first quarter.

The two squads trading points in the penultimate quarter, including both teams hitting a 3-pointer with under 10 seconds to go.

Down 51-23 at the start of the fourth, the Green and Gold were unable to cover the remaining distance.

In shot totals, the Red and White led in all avenues, edging the home team 3-2 in 3-pointers, 23-11 in field goals and 9-4 in free throws.

Leading the White Falcons in points was sophomore Sawyer VanMatre, who recorded 10 field goals and two free throws for a total of 22 points.

Behind him was junior Harrison Panko-Shields, who had five field goals and two free throws for 12 points.

Rounding out the Wahama scoring were Josiah Lloyd with 10 points, Bryce Zuspan with seven points, Michael VanMatre with four points, Ethan Gray with three points, Alex Hardwick with two points, Hayden Lloyd with two points and Eli Rickard with two points.

Leading the Eagles was junior Trey Hill, who notched one 3-pointer, one field goal and two free throws for a total of seven points.

Rounding out the Eastern scoring were Bryce Newland with four points, Gavin Riggins with four points, Brady Rockhold with three points, Isaiah Reed with two points, Ethan Short with two points, Jace Bullington with two points, Brayden O’Brien with two points, Cooper Barnett with two points, Rohwan Gilmore with two points and Connor Nolan with two points.

In rebounds, the Red and White had five offensive and 20 defensive for a total of 25 and were led by Gray with eight.

The Green and Gold had 15 offensive boards and 15 defensive for a total of 30, led by Riggins with 11.

The White Falcons will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Sherman Tide.

The Eagles will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to face the South Gallia Rebels.

