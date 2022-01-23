Ripley rolls past Black Knights, 72-29

RIPLEY, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant boys basketball team fell 72-29 on the road to the Ripley Vikings Saturday evening.

The Black Knight (4-8) offense struggled in the first quarter, putting up only five points to the Vikings’ 17.

Things only slightly improved for the Black and Red in the second quarter, but the road team still went into halftime with a 32-12 deficit.

The Blue and White put up a further 17 points in the third quarter, heading into the final quarter up 49-20.

Ultimately, the Black Knights were unable to recover in the final quarter.

Leading the Black Knights in scoring was junior Eric Chapman, who recorded four field goals for a total of eight points.

Rounding out the Point Pleasant scoring were Peyton Murphy with six points, Grant Barton with five points, Zach Beckett with three points, Connor Lambert with three points, Grayson Tucker with two points and Josh Chapman with two points.

Leading the Vikings (6-3) was Brady Anderson, who got seven field goals and two free throws for 16 points.

The Black Knights will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when they host the River Valley Raiders.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.