South Point fends off Blue Angels, 40-33

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Gallia Academy girls basketball team suffered a 40-33 road loss Saturday evening to the South Point Lady Pointers in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

It was a low-scoring first quarter, with the Lady Pointers (6-6, 4-5 OVC) owning a 7-5 lead at the end of the eight minutes.

However, the Blue Angels (3-14, 0-10) powered back in the second quarter, scoring 14 points to head into halftime up 19-17.

The Blue and White offense hit a wall in the third quarter, scoring only five points and allowing the home team to go up 31-24 heading into the final quarter.

Both teams put up nine points in the fourth quarter, which meant the Lady Pointers came away with the victory at the final buzzer.

Leading the Blue Angels in points was sophomore Emma Hammons, who recorded three field goals and one free throw for a total of seven points.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy scoring were Asia Griffin with six points, Regan Wilcoxon with six points, Preslee Reed with five points, Chanee Cremeens with five points and Kenya Peck with four points.

The Lady Pointers were led by Sarah Mitchell, who had six field goals and two free throws for a total of 14 points.

The Blue Angels will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they travel to face the Chesapeake Lady Panthers.

