Lady Rebels take down River Valley, 54-39

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — It took two and a half quarters to do it, but the Red and Gold took down their rivals.

The South Gallia girls basketball team took down its cross-county rivals in the River Valley Lady Raiders at home to the tune of 54-39 Tuesday evening in a Tri-Valley Conference non-divisional matchup.

It was a low-scoring game to start Tuesday’s competition.

The Lady Rebels (10-4) held a slight lead midway through the first quarter.

The Lady Raiders (5-10) did a good job in getting offensive rebounds, but at times were unable to convert them into points on the scoreboard.

The home team took advantage of River Valley turnovers to go on a 9-2 scoring run to end the first, entering the second quarter with a 12-4 lead.

At the beginning of the second, the Lady Raiders got back into contention through their 3-point shooting.

With the Silver and Black attempting a comeback in the middle of the second, the hosts were on their heels.

The visitors were able to get the score deficit down to three points on two occasions, but mistakes, including some crucial missed free throws, kept the Lady Raiders from completing the comeback.

The Lady Raiders got the score within a 3-pointer once more as the first half ends, heading into halftime down 25-22.

Much like the first, the third quarter was slow-going offensively.

Only one basket, a River Valley field goal to cut the Lady Rebel lead to one, was scored in the first four minutes of the third.

This time, it was the Red and Gold who did well on the second-chance rebounds, extending their lead to six with 2:41 to go in the penultimate quarter.

The Lady Raiders attempted to get that same magic they had behind the arch in the third, but none of those shots were able to connect.

The Lady Rebels ended the third on a 11-0 scoring run to go into the final quarter up 36-24.

Ultimately, even though the Lady Raiders were able to get some points here and there, including scoring seven of the last nine points, they were unable to cover the distance put between the two squads.

In a rare instance, the losing team led in two of three shot types.

The Lady Raiders led in 3-pointers and free throws by tallies of 5-3 and 6-5, respectively.

The difference maker was field goals, which the Lady Rebels led 20-9.

The Lady Rebels were led in points by freshman Emma Clary, who recorded seven field goals and one free throw for a total of 15 points.

Behind her was senior Jessie Rutt, who had one 3-pointer, four field goals and one free throw for 12 points.

Rounding out the South Gallia scoring were Tori Triplett with 11 points, Macie Sanders with eight points, Ryleigh Halley with four points, Lindsey Wells with three points and Dafney Clary with one point.

The Lady Raiders were led by freshman Kallie Burger, who got two 3-pointers, two field goals and three free throws for a total of 13 points.

Trailing her were senior Brooklin Clonch and sophomore Savannah White, who both had one 3-pointer and two field goals for seven points each.

Rounding out the River Valley scoring were Lauren Twyman with six points, Haylee Eblin with two points, Allie Holley with two points and Carlee Manley with two points.

In rebounds, the Red and Gold had 18 offensive and 24 defensive for a total of 42 boards and were led by Emma Clary with nine.

The Silver and Black had 11 offensive boards and 16 defensive for a total of 27 and were led by Manlee with six.

The Lady Rebels played Symmes Valley on Wednesday and will be back on the court at 7 p.m. Thursday when they hit the road to take on the Eastern Lady Eagles in a TVC Hocking Division contest.

The Lady Raiders will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they host the Wellston Lady Rockets in a TVC Ohio Division matchup.

South Gallia senior Jessie Rutt (11) takes the ball to the basket against the Lady Raiders in a basketball game against River Valley Tuesday evening in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/01/web1_SG-Rutt.jpg South Gallia senior Jessie Rutt (11) takes the ball to the basket against the Lady Raiders in a basketball game against River Valley Tuesday evening in Mercerville, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports River Valley freshman Kallie Burger (30) gets ready to let a shot fly against the Lady Rebels during a basketball game against South Gallia Tuesday evening in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/01/web1_RV-Burger.jpg River Valley freshman Kallie Burger (30) gets ready to let a shot fly against the Lady Rebels during a basketball game against South Gallia Tuesday evening in Mercerville, Ohio. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

