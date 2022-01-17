Lady Rebels rip Athens, 59-34

THE PLAINS, Ohio — It was practically over before it started.

The South Gallia girls basketball team hit five first half trifectas and built a sizable 21-6 first quarter advantage on Saturday en route to a 59-34 victory over host Athens in a non-conference matchup at McAfee Gymnasium.

The Lady Rebels (9-4) had five different players score in the opening frame, with Emma Clary and Jessie Rutt amassing 11 of those first 21 points while establishing a 15-point advantage through one period of play.

The guests never looked back as Macie Sanders hit two 3-pointers as part of a 13-4 second quarter surge, allowing SGHS to take a 34-10 advantage into the break.

The Lady Bulldogs won the third frame by a slim 13-12 edge to close the gap down to 46-23 entering the finale, but the Lady Rebels closed regulation with a 14-10 run to wrap up the 25-point outcome.

South Gallia made 22 total field goals — including six 3-pointers — and also went 9-of-10 at the free throw line for 90 percent.

Emma Clary led the guests with a game-high 17 points, followed by Rutt with 16 points and Sanders with 13 markers. Ryleigh Halley was next with six points, while Dafney Clary and Tori Triplett completed things with four and three points respectively.

Bailey Davis paced Athens with eight points and Ada Holcombe followed with seven markers. Harper Bennett also chipped in five points in the setback.

South Gallia returns to action Wednesday when it travels to Symmes Valley for a non-conference contest at 6:30 p.m.

