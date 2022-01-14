Eastern rolls past Belpre, 44-37

BELPRE, Ohio — One push opened up the door.

The Eastern girls basketball team used a 12-2 second quarter surge to break an 8-all first quarter tie and eventually held on for 44-37 victory over host Belpre on Thursday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Washington County.

The visiting Lady Eagles (8-7, 4-3) got five points apiece from Erica Durst and Sydney Reynolds as part of that pivotal 10-point swing before halftime, allowing EHS to secure a 20-10 lead at the break.

Reynolds poured in another seven points in the third frame as Eastern went on a 10-8 run to extend its edge out to 30-18 entering the finale.

The Lady Golden Eagles, behind six points from Amber Amick, closed regulation with a 19-14 charge, but never came closer than the final 3-possession outcome.

Eastern made 12 total field goals — including four trifectas — and also went 16-of-25 at the free throw line for 64 percent.

Reynolds led the guests with a game-high 21 points, followed by Erica Durst with 17 markers. Hope Reed, Juli Durst and Ella Carleton completed the winning mark with two points each.

Haley Allman paced BHS with 13 points and Amick followed with eight points.

Eastern returns to action Thursday when it hosts South Gallia in a TVC Hocking matchup at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

