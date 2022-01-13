White Falcons fall at St. Marys, 64-55

ST. MARYS, W.Va. — The Wahama boys basketball team hit a snag in their 2021-22 campaign, taking a 64-55 road loss to the St. Marys Blue Devils Wednesday evening.

Wednesday’s game was deadlocked to start, with the White Falcons (4-3) remaining tied 13-13 with the Blue Devils (8-0) at the end of the first quarter.

The Red and White went into the locker rooms with a slight lead, leading the home team 28-25 heading into halftime.

The White Falcons continued to lead the Blue Devils into the second half, entering the final quarter up 46-41.

However, the St. Marys offense exploded in the fourth, outscoring the visitors 23-9 to seal the victory.

The White Falcon scoring leader was tied at 14 apiece.

Sophomore Bryce Zuspan and junior Harrison Panko-Shields had one 3-pointer, five field goals and one free throw each.

Behind them was junior Josiah Lloyd, who got three 3-pointers and two field goals for 13 points.

Rounding out the Wahama scoring were Sawyer VanMatre with 10 points and Michael VanMatre with two points.

Leading the Blue Devils was Grant Barnheart, who recorded one 3-pointer, 10 field goals and seven free throws for a total of 30 points.

The White Falcons will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they host the Ritchie County Rebels.

