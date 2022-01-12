Blue Devils bury Rock Hill,62-30

CENTENARY, Ohio — Much like your local hardware store, the Blue Devils owned every drop of the paint.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team shot 58 percent from the field and outscored visiting Rock Hill 48-18 around the basket on Tuesday night during a wire-to-wire 62-30 victory in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Gallia County.

The Blue Devils (8-3, 2-3 OVC) battled through a scoreless tie in the opening minute of play, but the hosts reeled off the first 10 points soon thereafter en route to an 18-6 first quarter advantage.

The Redmen got eight points from Owen Hankins and used an 11-5 run at the start of the second frame to close to within 23-17, but the Red and White were ultimately never closer. GAHS ended the half with an 8-0 push and secured a 31-17 edge headed into the break.

Isaac Clary — who went scoreless in the second frame — poured in six points and Kenyon Franklin added five markers as part of an 18-9 third quarter charge that extended the lead out to 49-26.

The Blue Devils twice led by as many as 32 points down the stretch, including the final margin, after closing regulation with a 13-4 run.

Gallia Academy outrebounded RHHS by a sizable 40-19 overall margin, including an 11-8 edge on the offensive boards. The hosts also committed 10 of the 18 turnovers in the contest.

GAHS made 29-of-50 field goal attempts overall, including a 3-of-12 effort from 3-point territory for 25 percent. The Blue Devils also went 1-of-5 at the free throw line for 20 percent.

Clary led Gallia Academy with a double-double effort of 16 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Franklin with 13 points and Zane Loveday with 11 markers. Loveday also added eight caroms and four assists to the winning cause.

Brody Fellure was next with seven points and a team-best six assists, while Wesley Saunders and Carson Wamsley respectively chipped in six and five points. Carson Call completed the winning mark with four points.

Rock Hill made 13-of-49 shot attempts for 27 percent, including a 2-of-20 performance from behind the arc for 10 percent. The guests also sank 2-of-6 charity tosses for 33 percent.

Hankins led the Redmen with 14 points, followed by Brayden Adams with seven points and Noah Doddridge with five markers. Braydon Malone completed the scoring with four points.

The Blue Devils — winners of five straight — return to action Friday when they host Ironton in an OVC contest at 7 p.m.

