Lady Marauders sweep Eastern, 54-37

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Birds don’t tend to fly well when its raining.

The Meigs girls basketball team nailed eight trifectas and led the final 22:25 of regulation on Monday night during a 54-37 victory over host Eastern in a non-conference contest at The Nest.

The Lady Marauders (9-3) trailed only once in the contest at 8-6 after Sydney Reynolds hit the opening basket of the second quarter, but the guests countered with five straight points from Delana Wright — including the eventual go-ahead 3-pointer with 6:25 left in the first half — for an 11-8 edge.

From there, MHS made a 12-4 surge to close out the half and took a 23-12 cushion into the intermission.

The Lady Eagles (7-7) were never closer than seven points the rest of the way as a 15-11 third quarter push allowed the hosts to close to within 34-27 headed into the finale.

The Lady Marauders ended regulation with a 20-10 charge to complete the 17-point outcome, their largest lead of the entire night.

The Maroon and Gold outrebounded EHS by a 40-36 overall margin, but Eastern did manage a 19-14 edge on the offensive glass. Both teams also committed 16 turnovers apiece in the contest.

MHS made 19-of-49 field goal attempts for 39 percent, including an 8-of-21 effort from behind the arc for 38 percent. The guests were also 8-of-14 at the free throw line for 57 percent.

Jennifer Parker led Meigs with 17 points, followed by Wright and Mallory Hawley with 11 points apiece. Rylee Lisle was next with eight markers to go along with a game-high 12 rebounds.

Andrea Mahr was next with four points, while Keaghan Wolfe and Maggie Musser completed the winning tally with two points and one point. Hawley also grabbed nine rebounds for the victors.

Eastern netted 15-of-58 shot attempts for 26 percent, including misses on all 15 of its 3-point attempts. The hosts also sank 7-of-20 charity tosses for 35 percent.

Erica Durst paced EHS with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Reynolds added 13 markers to go along with 10 caroms. Audry Clingenpeel and Juli Durst completed things with two points and one point.

The Lady Marauders earned a season sweep of the series after claiming a 58-53 win in the first contest in Rocksprings back on Nov. 29, 2021.

Meigs returns to action Thursday when it travels to Wellston for a TVC Ohio matchup at 7 p.m.

Eastern returns to the hardwood on Thursday when it travels to Belpre for a TVC Hocking contest at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

