Bobcats surge past Southern, 70-55

RACINE, Ohio — The Southern boys basketball team picked up a 70-55 home loss Saturday evening to the Green Bobcats.

The Tornadoes (4-9) kept things close against the Bobcats (4-6) in the first quarter, going into the second down 21-20.

The Purple and Gold ended up taking a lead in the second quarter, going into the locker rooms with a 33-32 advantage.

However, the Tornadoes ran into a wall in the third quarter, struggling to put points on the board.

This allowed the road team to score 22 points of their own, going into the fourth up 54-40.

The damage was done by the time the final buzzer rang, with the Tornadoes unable to cover up the difference on the scoreboard.

Leading the Tornadoes in scoring were seniors Cade Anderson and Lincoln Rose, who both had 12 points.

Anderson notched five field goals and two free throws while Rose got six field goals of his own.

Rounding out the Southern scoring were Aiden Hill with 10 points, Cruz Brinager with nine points, Brayden Otto with six points and Derek Griffith with four points.

Leading the Bobcats was Levi Sampson, who recorded one 3-pointer, seven field goals and 10 free throws for a total of 29 points.

The Tornadoes will be back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Point Pleasant Big Blacks.

