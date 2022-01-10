Blue Devils outlast Point Pleasant, 67-56

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Blue Devils took a little bit of a different route to get to the same destination.

Despite a season-low six points from junior Isaac Clary, the Gallia Academy boys basketball team still notched a season-high fourth consecutive victory on Saturday night with a 67-56 victory over host Point Pleasant in a non-conference matchup at The Dungeon.

The Blue Devils (7-3) trailed only once in the contest after allowing the opening basket, but the guests had a trio of players contribute four points apiece in the first frame while establishing a 17-5 advantage.

The Big Blacks (3-5), however, had six different players score as part of a 16-7 second quarter push that gave GAHS a slim 24-21 halftime advantage.

PPHS managed to knot things up at 24-all early in the third, but the guests countered with an 11-3 run and secured a 35-27 edge midway into canto. Gallia Academy went on a small 12-11 spurt the rest of the stanza and secured a 47-38 lead headed into the finale.

The Blue Devils converted 12-of-17 free throw attempts down the stretch as part of a 20-18 run to end regulation, allowing the guests to sneak away with the 11-point triumph.

Gallia Academy outrebounded the hosts by a 36-22 overall margin, including an 18-4 edge on the offensive glass. PPHS also committed 14 of the 25 turnovers in the contest while having its 3-game winning streak come to an end.

The Blue Devils netted 21-of-55 field goal attempts for 38 percent, including a 3-of-11 effort from 3-point territory for 27 percent. The guests were also 23-of-33 at the free throw line for 70 percent.

Zane Loveday led GAHS with a game-high 21 points, followed by Carson Call with 18 points and Brody Fellure with 10 markers.

Kenyon Franklin was next with eight points, while Clary added a game-high 10 rebounds to go along with his six points. Wesley Saunders completed the winning mark with four points.

Point Pleasant made 24-of-48 shot attempts for 50 percent, including a 4-of-15 performance from behind the arc for 27 percent. The hosts also sank 6-of-12 charity tosses for 50 percent.

Eric Chapman paced Point Pleasant with 18 points and eight rebounds, followed by Zach Beckett with 14 points. Luke Derenberger and Peyton Murphy were next with eight markers each.

Grant Barton and Zach McDaniel contributed three points apiece, while Josh Chapman completed the tally with two points.

Gallia Academy returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Rock Hill in an OVC contest at 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant travels to Racine on Tuesday to face Southern in a non-conference tilt at 7 p.m.

