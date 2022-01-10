Redwomen get past River Valley, 54-42

BIDWELL, Ohio — The River Valley girls basketball team is on a 2-game skid following a 54-42 home loss to the Rock Hill Redwomen Saturday afternoon.

The Redwomen (11-2) scored double the points the Lady Raiders (5-7) did in the first quarter, headed into the second up 14-7.

The Silver and Black put up seven more points in the second quarter while the visitors hit for 13, headed into halftime down 27-14.

The two squads were matched up pretty evenly in the third quarter, with the Redwomen outscoring the hosts 14-12 to enter the final quarter with a 41-26 lead.

Even though the Lady Raiders outscored the Redwomen 16-13 in the fourth, they were unable to complete the comeback in time.

Leading the Black and Silver in points was senior Brooklin Clonch, who recorded one 3-pointer, four field goals and two free throws for a total of 13 points.

Next was freshman Kallie Burger, who netted one 3-pointer, two field goals and two free throws for nine points.

Rounding out the River Valley scoring were Emma Truance with six points, Lauren Twyman with five points, Savannah White with five points and Allie Holley with four points.

Leading the Redwomen was Hope Easterling, who recorded 10 field goals and two free throws for a total of 22 points.

The Lady Raiders will be back on the court at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when they host the Oak Hill Lady Oaks.

