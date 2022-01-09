Eastern soars past Lady Vikings, 51-42

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The Lady Vikings just couldn’t weather this storm.

The Eastern girls basketball team led wire-to-wire and used a 30-20 run in the middle quarters to pull away for a 51-42 victory over visiting Symmes Valley on Saturday in a non-conference matchup at The Nest.

The Lady Eagles (7-6) produced 18 more shot attempts overall after forcing 22 of the 33 turnovers in the contest, and the hosts never looked back after building leads of 5-0 and 9-2 en route to an 11-8 first quarter edge.

The Lady Vikings (9-6) closed to within 11-10 and 13-12 early in the second frame, but EHS countered with two Hope Reed trifectas as part of a 16-7 surge to close out the half for a 29-19 cushion entering the break.

SVHS was never closer than eight points (29-21) the rest of the way as Eastern went on an 8-2 run to start the third for a 37-21 advantage, but the guests responded with a small 7-4 spurt to close to within 41-28 headed into the finale.

The Lady Eagles claimed their largest lead of the night at 49-30 following another 8-2 run to start the fourth, but the Lady Vikings closed regulation with a 12-2 run to wrap up the 9-point outcome.

EHS outrebounded the guests by a 33-28 overall margin, including a sizable 21-9 edge on the offensive boards.

The hosts netted 20-of-59 shot attempts for 34 percent, including a 2-of-11 effort from behind the arc for 18 percent. Eastern was also 9-of-19 at the free throw line for 47 percent.

Sydney Reynolds paced EHS with 15 points, followed by Erica Durst with 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Reed was next with 10 points, while Juli Durst added seven markers.

Ella Carleton and Audry Clingenpeel completed the winning mark with five and two points, respectively.

Symmes Valley made 17-of-41 field goal tries for 42 percent, including a 3-of-11 performance from 3-point range for 27 percent. The guests were also 5-of-7 at the charity stripe for 71 percent.

Kylee Thompson led SVHS with a game-high 16 points, followed by Desiree Simpson with 14 points and Jenna Malone with nine markers.

Eastern hosted Meigs on Monday and returns to action Thursday when it travels to Belpre for a TVC Hocking matchup at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

