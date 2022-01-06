Thursday games postponed in OVP area

A look at all of the local varsity events postponed due to impending inclement weather for Thursday, Jan. 6.

Boys Basketball

Huntington St. Joe at Hannan, ppd

Cross Lanes Christian at OVCS, ppd

Wahama at Sherman, ppd

Girls Basketball

Cross Lanes Christian at OVCS, ppd

Ironton at Gallia Academy, ppd

Southern at South Gallia, ppd

Waterford at Eastern, ppd

Nelsonville-York at Meigs, ppd

River Valley at Vinton County, ppd

Wrestling

Tri-match at River Valley, ppd

Point Pleasant at Parkersburg South, ppd