Trimble takes down Lady Rebels, 51-32

GLOUSTER, Ohio — An unfortunate tale of two halves.

The South Gallia girls basketball team mustered only 10 second half points and suffered its first losing skid of the season Monday night during a 51-32 setback to host Trimble in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Athens County.

The visiting Lady Rebels (7-3, 4-2 TVC Hocking) were outscored 15-11 in each of the first two frames, allowing the Lady Tomcats (10-0, 6-0) to take a 30-22 edge into the break.

SGHS — which shot just 20 percent from the field — mustered only three field goals after halftime as Trimble made a small 8-7 third quarter run for a 38-29 lead, then closed regulation with a 13-3 surge to complete the 19-point outcome.

THS outrebounded the guests by a sizable 50-33 overall margin, with South Gallia also committing 12 of the 23 turnovers in the contest.

SGHS made 10 total field goals — including six trifectas — and also went 6-of-9 at the free throw line for 67 percent.

Emma Clary led the Lady Rebels with 12 points and nine rebounds, followed by Tori Triplett with seven points. Jessie Rutt and Lindsey Wells were next with six markers each, while Macie Sanders completed the tally with one point.

Jayne Six paced Trimble with a double-double effort of 18 points and 14 rebounds, with Briana Orsborne following with 17 points. Jaylee Orsborne also had eight markers for the victors.

South Gallia returns to the hardwood Thursday when it hosts Southern in a TVC Hocking contest at 6:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

