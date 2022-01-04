Redwomen roll past Gallia Academy, 53-14

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Gallia Academy girls basketball team fell at home Monday evening 53-14 to the Rock Hill Redwomen in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

The Blue Angels (3-10, 0-7 OVC) struggled offensively throughout Monday’s ballgame, heading into the second quarter down 9-4 to the Redwomen (10-2, 5-2).

The Blue and White were unable to put up any points in the second quarter, heading into halftime down 20-4.

The Blue Angels put up eight points in the third quarter, but the Redwomen put up 22 points of their own to enter the final quarter with a 42-12 advantage.

With such a steep deficit, the home team was unable to recover.

Leading the Blue Angels in scoring was freshman Kenya Peck, who had three field goals for a total of six points.

Rounding out the Gallia Academy scoring were Chanee Cremeens with four points, Asia Griffin with two points and Emma Hammons with two points.

Leading the Redwomen was Hayleigh Risner, who recorded seven field goals for a total of 14 points.

The Blue Angels will be back on the court at 6 p.m. when they host the Ironton Lady Tigers in another Ohio Valley Conference matchup.

