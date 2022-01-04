Lady Buckeyes topple River Valley, 60-43

BIDWELL, Ohio — The River Valley girls basketball team is below .500 after a 60-43 home loss to the Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes Monday evening in a Tri Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.

The Lady Buckeyes (8-4, 5-1 TVC Ohio) put up 13 points in the first quarter, outscoring the Lady Raiders (5-6, 1-5) by four points.

Heading into the second quarter up 13-9, the Orange and Black put 14 more points, heading into halftime up 27-18.

The Silver and Black offense ran into troubles in the second half, scoring only eight points in the third quarter.

Down 48-26 heading into the final quarter, the Lady Raiders were unable to make the comeback.

Leading the Lady Raiders in scoring was senior Brooklin Clonch, who recorded three 3-pointers and two field goals for a total of 13 points.

Next was senior Lauren Twyman, who notched two 3-pointers, one field goal and three free throws for 11 points.

Rounding out the River Valley scoring were Carlee Manley with eight points, Kallie Burger with five points, Savannah White with four points and Abbigail Browning with two points.

Leading the Lady Buckeyes was Haley Hurd, who recorded 12 field goals and three free throws for a total of 27 points.

The Lady Raiders will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. when they travel to face the Vinton County Lady Vikings in another TVC Ohio contest.

