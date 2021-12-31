Lady Rebels fall to Notre Dame, 52-31

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The South Gallia girls basketball team got its second loss of the season Thursday evening, falling 52-31 to the Portsmouth-Notre Dame Lady Titans on the road.

Thursday’s game was quite close in the first quarter, with the Lady Titans (6-2) holding a slight 10-7 lead over the Lady Rebels (7-2).

The ballgame continued the deadlock into the second quarter, with the Red and Gold outscoring the home team 13-12, but went into halftime down 22-20.

The Lady Rebel scoring went into tough times in the third quarter, scoring only five points.

This allowed the Lady Titans to go into the final quarter up 37-25.

The fourth quarter wasn’t any kinder to the Lady Rebels, with the road team only putting up six points, sealing the win for the hosts.

Leading the Lady Rebels in scoring was senior Jessie Rutt, who recorded two 3-pointers, two field goals and three free throws for a total of 13 points.

Next was sophomore Tori Triplett, who got one 3-pointer, one field goal and one free throw for six points.

Rounding out the South Gallia scoring were Macie Sanders with five points, Lindsey Wallace with three points, Emma Clary with two points and Dafney Clary with two points.

Leading the Lady Titans was Katie Strickland, who recorded six field goals for a total of 12 points.

The Lady Rebels will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Monday when they travel to face the Trimble Lady Cats.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Colton Jeffries cjeffries@aimmediamidwest.com

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.