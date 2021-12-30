Lady Raiders take down Southern, 71-56

RACINE, Ohio — The Silver and Black will be having a very happy new year.

The River Valley girls basketball team weathered the Southern Lady Tornadoes to the tune of a 71-56 road win Wednesday evening in a Tri Valley Conference non-divisional matchup.

The Lady Tornadoes (1-8) started Wednesday’s game on a 8-2 run, but the Lady Raiders (5-5) came back with a small scoring run of their own to cut the Southern lead to a single point.

The Silver and Black proceeded to go on a 13-0 run to take the lead with under five minutes to go in the first quarter.

The Purple and Gold had trouble with their passing, with the Lady Raiders intercepting the ball time and time again.

The hosts didn’t score again until there was under a minute left in the first, entering the second quarter down 25-11.

A couple of minutes into the next quarter, it appeared the Lady Tornadoes were gearing up for a comeback run, but it was quickly stifled with the Lady Raiders scoring nine unanswered points.

As the first half winded down, the two teams traded baskets.

The road team finished the half on a 8-2 scoring run, giving the Lady Raiders a big 47-21 lead at halftime.

It was slow going for both teams at the start of the second half, with River Valley and Southern only scoring one basket each in the first three minutes of playtime.

This only meant the Lady Raiders continued to hold onto their lead.

One area the Lady Tornadoes excelled at are rebounds, getting 13 boards over the course of the third quarter.

The home team also did a good job at drawing fouls, giving them multiple chances at the free throw line.

Down 59-33, the Purple and Gold had to step up their game if they wanted a chance at a comeback.

They started on the right foot, going on a 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter.

However, the Raiders were able to make enough baskets to keep the score hovering around 20 points through much of the final quarter.

The Lady Tornadoes scored the last six points of the contest, but it was not enough to cover the deficit.

Both squads made the same amount of field goals at 18 apiece.

The Lady Raiders had the advantage in both the 3-pointers and free throws at 8-3 and 12-11, respectively.

In scoring, the Lady Raiders were partly led by sophomore Abbigail Browning, who recorded seven field goals for a total of 14 points.

Senior Brooklin Clonch also had 14 points with four 3-pointers and one field goal.

Freshman Carlee Manley and senior Lauren Twyman were tied for second, netting 12 points each.

Manley had five field goals and two free throws while Twyman had one 3-pointer, two field goals and five free throws.

Rounding out the River Valley scoring were Savannah White with eight points, Morrisa Barcus with four points, Emma Truance with four points and Haylee Eblin with three points.

The Lady Tornadoes were led by sophomore Kass Chaney, who got three 3-pointers, four field goals and two free throws for a total of 19 points.

Next was senior Kayla Evans, who netted four field goals and three free throws for 12 points.

Rounding out the Southern scoring were Kelly Shaver with eight points, Lily Allen with eight points, Timberlyn Templeton with four points, Lauren Smith with two points and Cassidy Roderus with two points.

The Silver and Black had nine offensive rebounds and 17 defensive for a total of 26, led by Barcus with five.

The Purple and Gold had 11 offensive and 19 defensive rebounds for a total of 30 and were led by Evans with nine.

The Lady Raiders will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Monday when they host the Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes.

The Lady Tornadoes were also in action Thursday when they traveled to face the Hannan Lady Cats, the results of which were unavailable at press time.

Southern will be back on the court at 6 p.m. Monday when they hit the road to take on the Eastern Lady Eagles.

