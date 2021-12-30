Lady Cats fall at Green, 65-9

FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — The Hannan girls basketball team is still searching for their first win of the 2021-22 campaign after a 65-9 road loss against the Green Lady Bobcats Wednesday evening.

The Lady Cats (0-4) struggled to find the basket throughout Wednesday’s game, trailing the Lady Bobcats 20-4 at the end of the first quarter.

The Navy and White were kept under 10 points throughout the rest of the game, including a scoreless third quarter.

Leading the Lady Cats in scoring was senior Rachel Ellis, who recorded two field goals and one free throw for a total of five points.

Sophomores Isabelle Bryant and Chloe Spears rounded out the Hannan scoring, scoring one field goal each for two points.

The Lady Bobcats (3-4) were led by Kasey Kimbler, who notched 20 field goals and 10 free throws for a total of 50 points.

This broke the school’s single-game points record.

Hannan was also in action Thursday when they hosted the Southern Lady Tornadoes.

The Lady Cats will be back on the court at 6 p.m. Monday when they host the Van Lady Bulldogs.

