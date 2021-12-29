Lady Rebels roll past Eastern, 70-36

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — The locals say that what happens in Mercer-Vegas, stays in Mercer-Vegas.

Well, the word is getting out. These Lady Rebels are pretty good.

The South Gallia girls basketball team led wire-to-wire and cruised to its third straight victory on Tuesday night with a 70-36 decision over visiting Eastern in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Gallia County.

The host Lady Rebels (7-1, 4-1 TVC Hocking) forced 33 turnovers and had seven different players score at least five points each while also limiting the Lady Eagles (5-6, 2-3) to just 11 total points in the middle two frames.

SGHS — which built a 19-12 first quarter lead — went on a 38-13 surge over the second and third periods, allowing the Red and Gold to take leads of 34-16 into halftime and 57-25 into the finale.

EHS — which went 0-for-13 from 3-point range — was outscored by a slim 13-11 margin down the stretch and trailed by as many as 38 points (70-32) late in regulation.

Both teams hauled in 44 rebounds apiece, with each squad also grabbing 22 offensive rebounds. SGHS also committed 25 turnovers in the contest.

The Lady Rebels made 23-of-59 field goal attempts for 39 percent, including a 9-of-23 effort from behind the arc for 39 percent. The hosts were also 15-of-28 at the free throw line for 54 percent.

Jessie Rutt led South Gallia with a game-high 15 points, followed by Tori Triplett with a double-double effort of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Lindsey Wells and Ryleigh Halley were next with nine markers apiece, while Emma Clary added eight points.

Macie Sanders and Madison Summers completed the winning tally with respective efforts of seven and five points.

Eastern went 12-of-56 from the field for 21 percent and was also 10-of-14 at the charity stripe for 71 percent.

Erica Durst paced the Lady Eagles with 12 points and Sydney Reynolds followed with nine points. Hope Reed and Juli Durst were next with four markers each, while Ella Carleton added three points.

Emma Putman and Audry Clingenpeel completed the EHS scoring with two points apiece. Erica Durst also had a double-double effort by grabbing 10 rebounds.

South Gallia returns to the hardwood Thursday when it travels to Portsmouth Notre Dame for a non-conference matchup at 6:30 p.m.

Eastern is back in action Thursday when it travels to Berne Union for a non-league tilt at 7 p.m.

