Blue Devils win Skyline Bowling INV

CENTENARY, Ohio — The locals provided a solid 1-2 punch.

The Gallia Academy wrestling team came away with top honors Monday as the hosts edged out runner-up Wahama by 18 points at the 2021 Skyline Bowling Invitational held in Gallia County.

The Blue Devils amassed two weight class champions and a half-dozen top-4 finishes en route to a winning mark of 238 points. The White Falcons had one divisional champion and five top-4 efforts in posting a final tally of 220 points.

A total of 22 teams scored at the annual event, with South Gallia placing 21st overall with 24 points. Point Pleasant’s ‘B’ team — a mix of regular starters and junior varsity grapplers — also took part in the event and placed 14th with 100.5 points.

GAHS received a pair of perfect 5-0 efforts from Todd Elliott (132) and Brayden Easton (190) en route to each winning divisional crowns. Easton recorded pinfall wins in all five matches, while Elliott came away with four pinfall victories.

Dylan Queen went 3-1 with three pinfalls in placing second at 120 pounds, while Garytt Schwall was 4-1 with four pinfall wins in ending up second at 144 pounds.

Steven Davis (157) placed third with a 4-1 mark and four pinfall victories for the hosts. Wyatt Webb (138) was also fourth with a 2-2 record and one pinfall.

The White Falcons got their lone divisional title from Kase Stewart, who went 5-0 with four pinfalls and a 10-2 major decision en route to the 138-pound crown.

Both Connor Lambert (126) and Andrew Roush (175) ended up second for WHS in their respective weight classes. Lambert went 3-1 with two pinfall wins and Roush was 4-1 overall with four pinfall wins.

Blake Henry (106) and Antonio Perron (113) each placed fourth and came away with at least one pinfall win apiece for WHS.

Reece Butler (126) went 3-2 overall for South Gallia, finishing fourth overall with two pinfall wins and an 18-1 technical fall.

Skylar McCoy led PPHS with a second place finish at 165 pounds, while Donavan Rainey was third at 113 pounds. Andrew Schoon also placed fourth at 144 pounds.

Raiders win McClain tourney

GREENFIELD, Ohio — Rather it be a belated Christmas present or an early start to the New Year’s celebration, the Raiders enjoyed themselves regardless.

The River Valley wrestling team landed nine top-3 finishes, a half-dozen weight class champions and top overall honors on Monday at the 2021 Southern Hills Community Bank Invitational held ay McClain High School in Highland County.

The Raiders beat the 13-scoring team field by 92.5 points after posting a winning mark of 258.5 points. Washington Court House was the overall runner-up with 166 points.

Andrew Huck (144), Michael Conkle (165) and Aiden Greene (215) all went 5-0 overall en route to divisional titles. Huck and Greene each recorded five pinfall wins, while Conkle had four pinfall victories and a 21-4 technical fall.

Will Hash (190) and Landon Goheen (285) recorded pinfall wins in all four of their respective matches while winning divisional championships.

Justin Stump also went 3-0 with two pinfall wins for the 157-pound title, which he won via forfeit against teammate Nathan Cadle in the final. Cadle ended up 4-1 with four pinfall wins.

Nathan Brown went 4-1 overall with two pinfalls and two major decisions while placing second at 175 pounds. Levi Wood was also second at 150 pounds with a 3-2 mark that included a pinfall win and a 16-0 technical fall.

