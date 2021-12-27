Point coasts through home quad

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — An absolute battle for second.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team suffered losses in only four of its 42 matches and surrendered a grand total of 24 points during a home quad match with Winfield, Wirt County and Nitro on Thursday evening at The Dungeon in Mason County.

The Big Blacks went 12-2 overall against Winfield en route to a 61-12 victory, then posted identical 13-1 marks while claiming wins of 74-6 over Wirt County and 75-6 over Nitro.

PPHS claimed a dozen pinfall wins and also racked up 18 victories via forfeit between the three head-to-head bouts, including a single technical fall and a win by major decision. Overall, Point went 20-4 in matches that didn’t result in forfeit.

The Big Blacks had a total of eight grapplers go unbeaten, half of which ended the evening with perfect 3-0 marks in their respective divisions.

Gunner Andrick (132), Mackandle Freeman (138), Justin Bartee (152) and Ethan Marcum (170) all finished the night with matching 3-0 marks, with Bartee and Andrick both claiming a trio of pinfall wins apiece. Freeman had a pinfall and a major decision, while Marcum also recorded a pinfall victory.

Josh Woyan went 2-0 overall at 160 pounds, including a 16-0 technical fall win against WCHS. Donovan Rainey (113), Ethan Kincaid (145) and Brayden Connolly (195) also scored a pinfall win apiece in their lone matches for identical 1-0 records.

Andrew Schoon (145), Skylar McCoy (182) and Dylan Keefer (220) also went 1-1 overall in their respective weight classes, with McCoy recording the lone pinfall win from the trio.

