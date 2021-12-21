Wildcats slip past Southern, 67-62

WATERFORD, Ohio — Just a little too late.

Despite scoring 40 second half points, the Southern boys basketball team ultimately came up short in its comeback bid Friday night during a 67-62 setback to host Waterford on Friday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Washington County.

The Tornadoes (4-3, 0-2 TVC Hocking) were within striking distance after eight minutes of play as the guests trailed 17-14, but the Wildcats countered with seven points from Holden Dailey as part of a pivotal 19-8 second quarter surge that increased the halftime lead out to 36-22.

Lincoln Rose sparked the comeback bid in the third frame with eight points during a 19-16 push that trimmed the SHS deficit down to 52-41 headed into the finale.

Cruz Brinager nailed three trifectas and had 10 points down the stretch as part of a 21-15 push down the stretch, but WHS ultimately made its early lead stick as it held on for the 5-point triumph.

The Tornadoes made 19 total field goals — including six 3-pointers — and also went 10-of-12 at the free throw line for 83 percent.

Rose led the guests with a game-high 22 points, followed by Brinager with 16 points and Cade Anderson with 13 markers. Aiden Hill completed the scoring with 11 points.

Jacob Huffman paced Waterford with 17 points, with Dailey and Jarrett Armstrong each chipping in 16 points. Grant McCutcheon also had 11 markers for the Wildcats.

Southern was at Belpre Tuesday and returns to action Tuesday, Dec. 28, when it travels to Meigs for a 7 p.m. contest.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.